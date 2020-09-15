US always used gullible journalists to sell their folly

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that US warmongers have always used gullible journalists to sell their folly.

In a tweet on Monday, Khatibzadeh wrote, “US warmongers have always used gullible "journalists" to sell their folly. Under Bush they used them to sell the $7 trillion Iraq War. Now they are at it again, using Politico to peddle lies. US media needs to be vigilant so as not to be used by politicians.”

Peace agreements signed between longstanding allies

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Peace agreements' being signed are not between foes but longstanding allies.

Iran, Azerbaijan to develop maritime transportation coop.

The director general of Tariffs Office at Iran's PMO, Khosro Saraei, and Head of Maritime Safety Department at the State Maritime Administration of Azerbaijan Vamik Rahimov discussed development of mutual cooperation.

Bahrain, UAE to regret normalizing ties with Zionist Regime

Top Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati said that Bahrain and UAE will regret normalizing their relations with the Zionist Regime.

'Nations will never succumb to conspiracies of enemies'

In his meeting with Former PM of Iraq, the Speaker of the Iranian Parl. said despite the willingness of some Arab governments for normalizing ties with Zionists, the Arab nations will never tolerate the Zionist regime.

IAEA to inspect second location in Iran later this month

Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that a complementary access at the second specified location in Iran will take place later this month.

Iran summons German ambassador over meddlesome remarks

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the German Ambassador over meddlesome tweets of the embassy.

Iran COVID-19 update: 2,619 cases, 156 deaths in 24 hours

The daily count of COVID-19 infections in Iran reached 2,619 on Monday, bringing the total cases to 404,648, according to the Health Ministry.

“The respiratory illness claimed the lives of 156 people in the country in the course of the past 24 hours, increasing the death tally to 23,313,” Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari said on Monday.

Iran rejects rumors about revenge on top. Gen. assassination

Tehran has categorically dismissed the rumors by American media about the Islamic Republic's plan to "carry out an assassination plot" as revenge for the assassination of its top anti-terror General, Qassem Soleimani.

