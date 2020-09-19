Iran, Bosnia stress expansion of bilateral ties

Iran's new ambassador to Bosnia Reza Qelichkhan submitted a copy of his credentials to the Director General of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia Mirsad Besic on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the lives and health of the people of the world, as well as the negative effects of the epidemic on relations between the two countries.

Iran, Azerbaijan Republic eager to boost economic coop.

Iran's newly-appointed Ambassador to Baku Seyed Abbas Mousavi met and held talks with Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev on the expansion of bilateral relations and economic cooperation.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest situation of bilateral relations, especially in the field of economy, trade, joint projects, as well as the ways to expand relations and cooperation between Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan.

Iran bracing for full production at Azar Oilfield

Azar oil field is on the verge of achieving a production capacity of 65,000 barrels of oil per day by using the ancillary facilities of the Central Processing Facility (CPF).

According to the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) Keyvan Yarahmadi, operator of the Azar oil field development project, announced, “With the successful commissioning of oil trains and ancillary facilities (CPF) of Azar oil field and oil production with the desired quality specifications, this project is on the verge of reaching its envisaged production capacity.”

Iran, Pakistan review boosting coop. between border provinces

The Consul General of Iran in Pakistan’s Quetta held talks with spokesman of the Government of Balochistan on the expasion of cultural, economic and social relations between the border provinces of the two countries.

The Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan’s Quetta Hassan Darvishvand met with Spokesman of the Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani on Friday in Quetta to discuss issues of mutual interest, economic relations and joint fight against the coronavirus.

'The World's Last House' to be screened in Greece

Iranian short piece 'The World's Last House', by Amir Gholami will be screened at the 4th Symi International Film Festival in Greece.

The Symi International Film Festival will run from 14 to 18 September 2020. The Symi International Film Festival is held on the small Greek Island of Symi, one of the Dodecanese Islands close to Rhodes.

Police seize over 3.7 tons of illicit drugs in SE Iran

Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said that 3,732 kilograms of illicit drugs have been busted in a single operation in Iranshahr.

Ghanbari broke the news on Friday, saying police forces of Iranshahr County, in collaboration with anti-narcotics police forces of Sistan and Balouchestan province, identified a smuggling gang that was trying to transfer opioid consignment from the border areas to the central parts of Iran.

COVID-19 death toll mounts to 23,952 in Iran: official

Some 144 more Iranians died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 355,505 people out of a total of 416,198 infected with the coronavirus have recovered, according to Health Ministry.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari announced in her daily press conference on Friday that 3,049 new cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 416,198 since the outbreak.

Zarif advises Pompeo to read UNSC Resolution 2231

Stating that nothing new happens on 9/20, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammd Javad Zarif advises US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to read the UNSC Resolution 2231.

In a Thursday tweet, Zarif wrote, " Wrong again, @SecPompeo. Nothing new happens on 9/20. Just 𝙍𝙀𝘼𝘿 Res.2231."

Betrayers to Palestinian cause complicit in Zionists' crimes

Emphasizing that the betrayers to the Palestinian cause are complicit in all the crimes of the Zionists, Ghalibaf said that there will be no solution to the Palestine's issue without the participation of the Palestinians.

In a tweet, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reacted to the compromise agreement between some Arab countries in the region and the Zionist regime.

"The betrayers to the Palestinian cause are complicit in all the crimes of the Zionist regime," he wrote, adding, "They kiss the hand of the oppressor eagerly and scratch on the face of the oppressed."

"They marked the second Nakba Day," Ghalibaf noted.

Iran, Russia stress promoting scientific, technological coop.

Iran's Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari held talks with Head of Russian Academy of Sciences Aleksandr Sergeyev late on Thursday through videoconference.

During the videoconference, Sattari said that the two countries have extensive and deep relations in the field of diplomacy, and it is necessary to achieve this level of relations in the field of science and technology as well.

Israel regime's nuclear weapons threat to world's security

Iran's Ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi said that the Zionist regime's acquisition of nuclear weapons is a serious threat to the security and stability of the region and the world.

He made the remarks in the Quarterly meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday evening.

In this meeting, Gharibabadi explained Iran's stance on the West Asia (Middle East) free of nuclear weapons and the Zionist regime's nuclear capabilities.

