US impudently calls on world to violate intl. law: envoy

In a tweet in Russian language, Jalali wrote on Wednesday, "Despite the negative response of the international community to the unilateral and illegal actions of the United States in activating the 'snapback mechanism' and the resumption of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States continues to call the world to violate international law."

"An unbalanced move which violates international law, will only further isolate the United States," he added.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed Tuesday that Washington would prevent Iran from purchasing "Chinese tanks and Russian air defense systems" as the end to a UN arms embargo against Tehran approaches.

ZZ/FNA13990626000580