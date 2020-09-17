Army, IRGC ready to give decisive response to any threat

Speaking during a graduation ceremony at Imam Ali (PBUH) Military University in Tehran on Thursday, General Heidari said, “All the graduates of this university are ready to exert selfless efforts to protect the country and the nation.”

“We, along with our brothers in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, will never allow anybody to undermine the integrity and security of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he stressed.

The enemies, especially the United States, have been sticking to any means to reach their ill-wished goals against the Islamic Republic since the victory of the Islamic Revolution over 40 years ago.

Iran, however, has always expressed its firm resolve to protect its sovereignty against any act of aggression, saying the Islamic Republic will not capitulate to intimidation.

