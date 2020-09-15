US struggles to push Europe to impose sanctions against Iran

"The United States expects its European partners to impose sanctions against Iran," US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told Al-Arabiya on Monday.

The request came shortly after the European troika rejected a US attempt to reinstate UN sanctions against Iran.

The foreign ministers of the UK, Germany and France, in a joint meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell last Thursday, expressed support for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and reiterated their rejection of US efforts to reinstate UN sanctions against Iran.

Following its failure at the United Nations Security Council to ratify a draft resolution to extend the arms embargo on Iran, and despite its illegal withdrawal from the JCPOA, the US tried to use a mechanism called snapback of sanctions, which only members participating in this agreement are entitled to for reinstating UN sanctions against Iran.

The decision was strongly opposed by members of the Security Council.

