Zarif to Trump: War is bad in any form

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter message on Thursday blasted US President Donald Trump's hypocrisy in criticizing the war and simultaneously selling weapons to certain countries in the region, saying that the war is bad in any form.

"While @realDonaldTrump admits the US thirst for war to fill the coffers of “those wonderful companies", he's been busy flogging their "beautiful military equipment" to our region."

"We get it. He thinks cold war is good for business while hot war is not. War is bad, period," Zarif said.

The United States is considered as the biggest arms producer in the world, and the export of US arms to West Asia (Middle East) has led to great instability and the formation of terrorist groups.

