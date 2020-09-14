  1. Politics
Sep 15, 2020, 3:00 AM

Police busts 1.7 ton of drugs in Zahedan

Police busts 1.7 ton of drugs in Zahedan

ZAHEDAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – The police force of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan have successfully busted 1,674 kilograms of illicit drugs through in a single operation in the southeastern province.

Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari broke the news on Monday, saying that that the consignment was busted during an arm clash between the police and the smugglers on the main routes of Zahedan.

The consignment contains 1,640kg of opium, 27kg of hashish, and 7kg of crystal. The police also confiscated two AK47 rifles and ammunition from the smugglers.

Two offenders were detained and handed to the judiciary, he added.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Based on reports, around 400 tons of illicit drugs have been confiscated in the country since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20).

MR/5023704

News Code 163511

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News