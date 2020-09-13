Physician composes song for medical sector combating corona

Referring to the production of a Single Track that he dedicated to health advocates, Ardeshir Houshangi in an interview with Mehr News Agency said the valuable and important experience of his life in the days of treating patients fighting against coronavirus led him to create works that could record a small part of the efforts of doctors and nurses in hospitals and medical centers during this period.

Circumstances and experiences that somehow led to the creation of a song called "White Love", he added, saying that due to his previous background in the field of playing and composing, he created this song to thank doctors and nurses who are doing their best in the treatment of patients combating coronavirus.

