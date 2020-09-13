COVID-19 death toll mounts to 23,157 in Iran: official

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that 2,089 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 402,029.

Over the last 24 hours, 128 people died due to the deadly virus, bringing the total death toll to 23,157, she added.

Lari noted that 3,791 cases are in critical condition while 346,242 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

So far, 3,559,565 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, said the Health Ministry spokesperson.

According to the latest figures on Sunday, 28,943,528 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths having reached 924,575 and recoveries amounting to 20,811,312.

