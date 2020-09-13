  1. World
Global COVID-19 cases approaching 29 million

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – The number of global infections with the coronavirus is reaching 29 million, with the deaths passing 924,000 in total.

According to the latest figures on Sunday, 28,943,528 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths having reached 924,575 and recoveries amounting to 20,811,312.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality with 6,676,601 cases and 198,128 deaths.

In terms of infections, India comes next (4,754,356), followed by Brazil (4,315,858), Russia (1,057,362), followed by Peru (722,832), Colombia (708,964), Mexico (663,973), South Africa (648,214), Spain (576,697), Argentina (546,481), Chile (432,666) and Iran (399,940), the figures showed.

The other countries after the US with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil with 131,274 fatalities, followed by India (78,614), Mexico (70,604), the UK (41,623), Italy (35,603), France (30,910), Peru (30,593), Spain (29,747), Iran (23,029), Colombia (22,734), Russia (18,484), South Africa (15,427) Chile (11,895), Argentina (11,263), and Ecuador (10,864).

