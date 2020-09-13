5 Afghan army soldiers killed in Badghis Province

A member of the Badghis Province council announced on Saturday that five Army soldiers were killed in a landmine explosion, Tolo TV reported.

He went on to say that one army tank has been destructed due to the explosion.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

It is worth mentioning that the inter-Afghan talks between the representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban started on Saturday in Doha, Qatar.

In 2001, US forces along with NATO waged a war in Afghanistan claiming to fight against terrorism and since then the number of military and civilian casualties in the country has steadily increased.

FA/5023179