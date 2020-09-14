'There is no military solution to Afghan crisis'

In a tweet on Monday, Mousavi wrote, "Yes, there is no military solution to the Afghan crisis, but it must be acknowledged that the political solution is not to pursue the same goals pursued militarily."

"The political solution is forgiveness and consensus in the National Interests," he added.

Referring to the beginning of inter-Afghan dialogue in Doha on Saturday, Mousavi in a tweet also wrote, "Today, coincides the start of #IAN during a ceremony in Tehran, the process of identifying Afghans living in Iran began."

"Hoping that #IAN will lead to full peace and stability in Flag of Afghanistan so that Afghan refugees, wherever they are in the world, can return to Afghanistan with pride," he added.

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Saturday announced that Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the start of inter-Afghan talks between Afghanistan government, political groups and the Taliban, adding that Iran hopes that political groups and the Taliban can reach a lasting agreement by preserving valuable achievements of Afghan people, including the constitution, democratic structures, inclusive political participation and rights and dignity of women as well as rights of ethnic and religious minorities.

