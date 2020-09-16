Parl. hails massive Zolfaghar-99 war game

The three-day exercise, dubbed Zolfaghar-99, kicked off last Thursday under the command of the Army’s Zolfaghar base with the participation and cooperation of four branches of the Army on the area of two million square kilometers in the eastern waters of the Strait of Hormuz, Makran coast, Oman Sea and North Ocean India up to 10 degrees north.

In the statement, the Parliamentarians said, "In this exercise, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran successfully tested a variety of important and strategic weapons and equipment, including Iranian submarines, drones, and missiles in a battlefield."

This exercise was carried out based on the military strategies of the Islamic Republic of Iran to evaluate the latest achievements of the country's defense industry, it said.

The exercise tested Iran's offensive capabilities, operational and combat capabilities as well as the strength and speed of movement and transfer of the forces, it added.

The Parliament noted that the defense authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran relies on seeking peace and stability in West Asia and that the message of this exercise has been peace and stability for Iran's neighbors.

"We, the Iranian MPs, on behalf of the intelligent nation of Iran, appreciate and support the sincere and tireless efforts of the commanders, officers, and soldiers of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in particular the Commander-in-Chief of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

