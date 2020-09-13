Authority of air defense shown to enemies in military drill

He made the remarks on Saturday, noting that despite US sanctions in the past year, Iran has had significant achievements in the field of air defense due to the efforts of its hard-working personnel.

He went on to say that during the Zolfaghar-99 military exercise on Fri., one US plane and two drones, that had violated the law and entered the Iranian Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) illegally, were intercepted by homemade Karrar drone.

The three-day exercise, dubbed Zolfaghar-99, kicked off on Thursday under the command of the Army’s Zolfaghar base.

The drill covered an area of two million square kilometers in the eastern waters of the Strait of Hormuz, Makran coast, Oman Sea, and North Ocean India up to 10 degrees north.

Units of the Army’s Air and Ground Forces contributed to the maneuvers, during which tactical offensive and defensive strategies were drilled in line with the country’s agenda to safeguard its territorial waters and maritime access routes.

