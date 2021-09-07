China organizes international peacekeeping drill

It is the first time the Chinese military has organized such a multi-national live drill on peacekeeping, with the participation of troops from countries including China, Mongolia, Pakistan, and Thailand, CGTN reported.

The drill is held at a combined-arms tactical training base of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Henan.

The scenario of the exercise is joint operations of multi-national peacekeeping forces, and the exercise will be held in a close-to-real battlefield environment set in accordance with the international, professional, and realistic combat standards.

Drills of battlefield reconnaissance, security guarding and patrol, armed escort, protection of civilians, response to violent and terrorist attacks, construction of temporary operation base, battlefield first aid, and pandemic control are expected to be conducted.

Scheduled to run through September 15, the drill is organized for the purpose of responding to the UN's "Action for Peacekeeping" initiative, promoting practical cooperation, and making joint efforts to enhance the peacekeeping standby forces' capability of carrying out tasks.

Chinese military sources said earlier that the Chinese military, as a proactive practitioner of the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, will continue to take a more active part in UN peacekeeping operations and always be a staunch defender of the world peace.

RHM/PR