Iran’s non-oil exports growth hit 43% in 7 yrs.

Goods export is one of the ways of introducing Iranian products to global markets. Despite US sanctions, Iran’s export of non-oil commodities broke the record after 40 years in terms of volume.

According to statistics, 134 million tons of products exported from the country last year (from March 21, 2019, to March 20, 2020), showing a 43 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The export of goods and products to different countries is one of the most important currency-yielding markets both in Iran and the world but the Islamic Republic of Iran has faced problems in this field due to the sanctions imposed against the country.

In this line, the government dubbed “Hope and Prudence” has made its utmost effort in line with improving conditions for traders and increasing export of non-oil commodities and has so far concluded various agreements for facilitating export activities in order to alleviate adverse effects of sanctions.

According to the statistics of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran’s export of non-oil commodities in the first year of activity of the current administration in 2013 hit 93.886 million tons, valued at $41.848 billion, showing a one percent hike as compared to a year earlier.

Accordingly, Iran’s export of non-oil commodities last year (ended March 20, 2020) hit 134.331 million tons in terms of weight and broke the record of export volume over the past forty years.

Iran exported 134.331 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $41.242 billion, last year (ended March 20, 2020).

Drawing a comparison between export statistics in 2013 and 2019 showed the export of non-oil goods and commodities registered a 43 and 14.1 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively.

