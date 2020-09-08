Iran, Turkey to establish joint economic commission

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the Sixth Meeting of Supreme Council of Strategic Relations between Iran and Turkey which was held via videoconference on Tuesday.

He maintained that both countries are determined to swiftly restore their economic relations which have been reduced due to the spread of COVID-19.

According to Vaezi, Iran and Turkey emphasized on using their national currency as well as barter mechanism in the bilateral economic relations.

He went on to say that both sides further conferred on a number of issues including expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, gas export, petrochemical products, electricity, customs relations, border relations, and transportation.

Vaezi further noted that Turkish officials condemned US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran and expressed hope that they will be lifted in the near future.

