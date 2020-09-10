Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Sep. 10

Arman-e Melli:

Rouhani: US surely feels regret and return

Ebtekar:

Transmitting Tehran's political message to Washington

Sayyari: Homegrown 'Fateh' submarine to be used for 1st time in Zolfaghar 99 Military drill

Etemad:

Three years after fall of ISIL caliphate, US withdrawing its forces from Iraq, Afghanistan

Etela'at:

200 clerics of Islamic world announce normalization with the Zionist regime 'Haram'

Army to launch major military exercise in S Iran

Eslahat:

Zarif to Macron: Freedom of Expression? Or Institutionalized Hypocrisy?

Kayhan:

Yemen’s drone units launch 3 operations against Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport

Anger of Pak Muslims of Charlie Hebdo's insulting cartoon

Mardom Salari:

Zarif reacts to Macron's remarks on freedom of expression

