Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Sep. 10

Arman-e Melli:
Rouhani: US surely feels regret and return
Ebtekar:
Transmitting Tehran's political message to Washington
Sayyari: Homegrown 'Fateh' submarine to be used for 1st time in Zolfaghar 99 Military drill
Etemad:
Three years after fall of ISIL caliphate, US withdrawing its forces from Iraq, Afghanistan
Etela'at:
200 clerics of Islamic world announce normalization with the Zionist regime 'Haram'
Army to launch major military exercise in S Iran
Eslahat:
Zarif to Macron: Freedom of Expression? Or Institutionalized Hypocrisy?
Kayhan:
Yemen’s drone units launch 3 operations against Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport
Anger of Pak Muslims of Charlie Hebdo's insulting cartoon
Mardom Salari:
Zarif reacts to Macron's remarks on freedom of expression
