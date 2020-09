Referring to the blasphemous move taken by French Charlie Hebdo’s Magazine in insulting Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote in his Instagram account, "The insult to the Prophet of Goodness once again showed the deep-rooted enmity of the arrogant criminals against the message of love and affection of the Messenger of God all over the world."

The Muslims of the world will unanimously condemn this unforgivable and vile sin, he added.

