Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Sep. 12

Ebtekar:

Consequences of Zarif’s decisive visit to Europe

Ettela’at:

Displaying of Iran’s defensive authority from Persian Gulf to Indian Ocean

Yemen launches missile, drone attack against ‘important target’ in Riyadh

E3 rejects US bid for activating snapback mechanism

People of Tehran condemned desecration of holy Prophet (PBUH)

Iran:

Practical alliances to be established to contain America’s unilateralism: expert

Javan:

Woodward reveals collaboration of Trump, Congress, Al Saud in Khashoggi killing

Khorasan:

Iranians rise to defend Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Unprecedented wildfire in W America

E3 announced firm opposition to US’s snapback

Kayhan:

Successful operation of Fateh submarine, Kaman-12 drone during massive Zolfaghar-99 military drill

Ansarullah launches drone, missile attack on a strategic center in Riyadh

Mardom Salari:

FM spokesperson rejects Microsoft’s claim on Iran’s bid to interfere in US elections

MAH