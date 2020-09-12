Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Sep. 12

Ebtekar:
Consequences of Zarif’s decisive visit to Europe
Ettela’at:
Displaying of Iran’s defensive authority from Persian Gulf to Indian Ocean
Yemen launches missile, drone attack against ‘important target’ in Riyadh
E3 rejects US bid for activating snapback mechanism
People of Tehran condemned desecration of holy Prophet (PBUH)
Iran:
Practical alliances to be established to contain America’s unilateralism: expert
Javan:
Woodward reveals collaboration of Trump, Congress, Al Saud in Khashoggi killing
Khorasan:
Iranians rise to defend Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Unprecedented wildfire in W America
E3 announced firm opposition to US’s snapback
Kayhan:
Successful operation of Fateh submarine, Kaman-12 drone during massive Zolfaghar-99 military drill
Ansarullah launches drone, missile attack on a strategic center in Riyadh
Mardom Salari:
FM spokesperson rejects Microsoft’s claim on Iran’s bid to interfere in US elections
