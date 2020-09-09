Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Sep. 9

Aftab:

The excuse of freedom of expression for not condemning insult to Muslims' prophet completely wrong

Ebtekar:

An agreement that changes equations: Iran, UAE in the path of confrontation

Leader: Muslims, esp. in West Asia, should be vigilant

Ettela’at:

Muslim nations should never forget hostility of West’s leaders towards Islam: Leader

There is no other way but to boost Iran-Turkey ties to conquer plots

Hamas: There is strategic coordination between Palestinian resistance, Hezbollah, Iran

Health Minister: Time for the world to urge end of US sanctions against Iran

Iran:

Iran, Turkey hold talks on economic ties

Khorasan:

Leader condemns Charlie Hebdo’s insult to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Shargh:

Tehran starts 10-year project to build its longest subway line

Kayhan:

Unforgivable sin of insulting to Prophet aims at diverting attention from Zionists plots

