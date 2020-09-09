Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Sep. 9

Aftab:
The excuse of freedom of expression for not condemning insult to Muslims' prophet completely wrong
Ebtekar:
An agreement that changes equations: Iran, UAE in the path of confrontation
Leader: Muslims, esp. in West Asia, should be vigilant
Ettela’at:
Muslim nations should never forget hostility of West’s leaders towards Islam: Leader
There is no other way but to boost Iran-Turkey ties to conquer plots
Hamas: There is strategic coordination between Palestinian resistance, Hezbollah, Iran
Health Minister: Time for the world to urge end of US sanctions against Iran
Iran:
Iran, Turkey hold talks on economic ties
Khorasan:
Leader condemns Charlie Hebdo’s insult to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
Shargh:
Tehran starts 10-year project to build its longest subway line
Kayhan:
Unforgivable sin of insulting to Prophet aims at diverting attention from Zionists plots
