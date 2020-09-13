Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Sep. 13

Armen-e Melli:
Leader condoles demise of Ayatollah Saanei
Aftab:
Rouhani: Iran's friend countries refrain paying Iran's money due to US pressure
Ebtekar:
Rouhani: Arbaeen march to be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic
Global reactions to Manama-Tel Aviv tie normalization
Zolfaghar-99 military exercise wraps up on Sat.
Etela'at:
Rouhani: Iran takes best way to deal with coronavirus
Home-grown equipment successfully tested during Zolfaghar-99 military drill
Iran:
Normalization with Israel regime, gifts to Trump and Netanyahu
Leader of Islamic Revolution condoles demise of Ayatollah Saanei
Javan:
Majidi wins 'Magic Lantern award' at 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy
IRGC: Callous ruler of Bahrain must be waiting for hard revenge of soldiers of Quds
Kayhan:
Trump: "I can stifle all the protesters on election night"
Occupiers of Bahrain recognized occupiers of Palestine
