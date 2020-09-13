Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Sep. 13

Armen-e Melli:

Leader condoles demise of Ayatollah Saanei

Aftab:

Rouhani: Iran's friend countries refrain paying Iran's money due to US pressure

Ebtekar:

Rouhani: Arbaeen march to be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic

Global reactions to Manama-Tel Aviv tie normalization

Zolfaghar-99 military exercise wraps up on Sat.

Etela'at:

Rouhani: Iran takes best way to deal with coronavirus

Home-grown equipment successfully tested during Zolfaghar-99 military drill

Iran:

Normalization with Israel regime, gifts to Trump and Netanyahu

Leader of Islamic Revolution condoles demise of Ayatollah Saanei

Javan:

Majidi wins 'Magic Lantern award' at 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy

IRGC: Callous ruler of Bahrain must be waiting for hard revenge of soldiers of Quds

Kayhan:

Trump: "I can stifle all the protesters on election night"

Occupiers of Bahrain recognized occupiers of Palestine

