Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Sep. 8

Aftab:

Majid Majidi speaks against US sanctions, delivers Iranians voice in Venice

Ebtekar:

Swiss FM meets with Iranian President, FM; Message to America in talks with Switzerland

Ettela’at:

Parliaments of Latin American countries call for sanctioning Israeli regime

Yemen launches drone attack against Saudi airport

Rouhani urges independent countries to break silence against America’s illegal behavior

Swiss FM vows to stay along Iranian people to solve problems created by sanctions

Beirut assigns name of ‘Martyr Qassem Suleimani’ to one of its streets

Iran:

Rouhani calls for improving Swiss financial channel

Javan:

Europe will not come closer than this!

Kayhan:

Ansarullah launches drone attack on Saudi intl. airport

Iraqi people renew allegiance to martyrs Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis

Mardom Salari:

Zarif appreciates Switzerland’s efforts to mitigate America’s sabotage

