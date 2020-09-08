Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Sep. 8

Aftab:
Majid Majidi speaks against US sanctions, delivers Iranians voice in Venice
Ebtekar:
Swiss FM meets with Iranian President, FM; Message to America in talks with Switzerland
Ettela’at:
Parliaments of Latin American countries call for sanctioning Israeli regime
Yemen launches drone attack against Saudi airport
Rouhani urges independent countries to break silence against America’s illegal behavior
Swiss FM vows to stay along Iranian people to solve problems created by sanctions
Beirut assigns name of ‘Martyr Qassem Suleimani’ to one of its streets
Iran:
Rouhani calls for improving Swiss financial channel
Javan:
Europe will not come closer than this!
Kayhan:
Ansarullah launches drone attack on Saudi intl. airport
Iraqi people renew allegiance to martyrs Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis
Mardom Salari:
Zarif appreciates Switzerland’s efforts to mitigate America’s sabotage
