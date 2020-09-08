Iranian, Indian FMs hold meeting in Tehran

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who arrived in Tehran on Tuesday, met and held talks with Iranian counterpart Zarif in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, the Assistant to the Foreign Minister Rasoul Mousavi announced the arrival of Indian foreign minister, saying that the foreign ministers of Iran and India always hold talks, especially on the eve of India's membership in the UN Security Council, which starts on January 1 for two years, he added.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar would make a short visit to Iran on his way to Russia for participating in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

