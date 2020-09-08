Iran, India FMs eye boosting bilateral ties: FM spox

Saeed Khatib Zadeh wrote in his tweeter account on Tuesday, “Just a couple of days after the Indian Defense Minister visited Tehran, today Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif is hosting the External Affairs Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar."

"During the talks, the two sides emphasized their will to further expand the bilateral ties in all aspects," he added.



This morning, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met and held talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the two sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations, the most important regional and international issues.

Also, last week, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami met and held talks with his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh in Tehran.

