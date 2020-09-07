Iran considers violation of UNSCR 2231 as end of JCPOA

Reacting to UK Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace's remarks regarding the JCPOA, Khatibzadeh said "What Britain has done so far has been in line with that of the JCPOA; both in the Joint Commission and in the Security Council," said Khatibzadeh, adding, "They know they have a practical commitment to JCPOA and UNSC Resolution 2231."

"If any party wishes to violate UN Resolution 2231 and its obligations under the JCPOA, Iran will respond," he stressed.

Foreign Ministry spokesman highlighted, "Iran has informed that if Resolution 2231 is violated, it would mean the end of the JCPOA."

"They are aware of this issue, and they certainly do not miss the last chance," Khatibzadeh added.

Speaking to Saudi-owned al-Arabiya, Wallace said that the arms embargo against Iran can be used as a tool to contain the country in the region. He accused Iran of conducting ‘destabilizing behavior’ in the region, noting that London could explore the option of extending the arms embargo on Iran as a means to bring Tehran 'into line'.

According to the JCPOA, the arms embargo against Iran will expire on October 18. China and Russia have clearly voiced their opposition against any extension of the sanctions.

