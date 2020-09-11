  1. Politics
Sep 11, 2020, 10:40 PM

FM Zarif thanks St. Vincent FM for rejecting US illegal move

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister expressed his thanks to Louis Hilton Straker Foreign Minister of Saint Vincent over rejecting illegal US provocations regarding the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Mohammad Javad Zarif and Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Commerce of Saint Vincent Louis Hilton Straker held a telephone conversation on Friday.

In this bilateral talks, the two sides discussed about the bilateral ties and issues of mutual concerns.

Considering the membership of the Saint Vincent in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Foreign Minister Zarif appreciated and thanked the principled positions of this country in the recent issues related to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 as well as rejection of illegal US provocations which runs contrary to the US international rules and regulations.

