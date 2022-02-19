Realization of people' interests on agenda of Iran delegation

Iranian negotiators are pursuing the Vienna talks very seriously and professionally, Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mahmoud Nabavian said, adding that if the US removes all sanctions, an agreement will be achieved.

Realization of the interests of the Iranian people is the only important thing for the Iranian delegation in the talks, Nabavian noted.

According to him, the Iranian people will never accept an agreement that would not meet their interests.

If the United States and the West live up to their commitments, Tehran will be ready to reach an agreement, he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nabavian said that the United States must guarantee that it will not leave JCPOA again.

The eighth round of talks on the removal of all anti-Iranian sanctions kicked off on Dec. 27 in the Austrian capital of Vienna and is one of lengthy rounds of talks. These days, participants are busy active drafting the text of the agreement and deciding on some controversial issues.

The removal of sanctions and the issue of verification and guarantees that the other parties will abide by their obligations this time and the US will not reimpose the sanctions are among the most important and sensitive issues discussed between the parties in recent weeks.

