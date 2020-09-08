Countering US sanctions feasible via ‘Club of Sanctioned'

Mojtaba Zonnour made the remarks on Tue. in his meeting with the Ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the Islamic Republic of Iran Han Sung-o.

In this meeting, Zonnour pointed to the significance of expansion and development of friendly ties between Islamic Republic Iran and North Korea in various fields especially parliamentary ties and emphasized, “Strengthening parliamentary ties between the two countries especially Parliamentary Friendship Groups will bolster mutual and friendly relations and cooperating in various fields.”

Political and economic relations between Iran and North Korea are on the right track and the Iranian Parliament emphasizes expansion and development of relations in various fields, especially parliamentary ties, Zonnour added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he proposed the establishment of “Club of Sanctioned” against unilateral US sanctions and added that countering the US unilateralism through “Club of Sanctioned” will unit countries against the Global Arrogance.

Creating crisis by US in the region and imposing new sanctions against Islamic Republic of Iran and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea have led to a decline in economic and trade exchanges between the two countries, he said and added, “Under such circumstances, the two countries of Iran and North Korea need to broaden and enhance their economic relations in different ways.”

For his part, Ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to Iran pointed to the joint political and social commonalities between the two countries and called for taking advantage of existing opportunities and capacities in bilateral relations especially parliamentary ties for the expansion of interactions and exchanges.

North Korea attaches great importance for its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, “All-out development of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran is of paramount importance in North Korea’s foreign policy.”

US age-old enmity with the Islamic Republic of Iran and North Korea requires broadening bilateral cooperation between the two countries, he stressed.

He termed interactions of parliamentary friendship group between Iran and North Korea as “important” and stated, “Interaction and cooperation of parliamentary delegations can help better understand the two countries and is necessary for the expansion of economic, cultural and political activities.”

