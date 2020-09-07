Rouhani emphasizes more activation of Swiss financial channel

Speaking in his meeting with the visiting Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on Monday evening, Rouhani urged Switzerland to play a more useful role in activation of the financial channel.

He pointed to the unilateral US withdrawal from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018 and reiterated, “The US government has imposed tough and unjust sanctions against Iranian nation with its withdrawal from JCPOA and violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 with the aim of bringing Iranians to their knees since two and a half years ago.”

History has shown that Iranian people will not give in to US bullying and power of coercion, President Rouhani underlined.

Complying with the international regulations and resolutions of the United Nations Security Council should be considered as a criterion, he said, adding, “It is for years that the United States is seeking to undermine the Establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran and interfering in its internal affairs.”

In his miscalculation, US President Trump thought that he could have brought Iranians to their knees by exertion of more economic pressures against them, he added.

US sanctions and economic war imposed against Islamic Republic of Iran, assassination of a high-profile military commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran in another country and also violating Iranian airspace are of the clear examples of economic terrorism and terrorist operations commited by the US government, he said and reiterated, “We expect all freedom-seeking and friend countries in the world not to remain silent in the face of terrorism and illegal actions committed by the United States over these years.”

At the condition that Iran has hardest hit by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, it is expected that European countries would take decisive and explicit move against US economic terrorism which has even prevented medicines from entering Islamic Republic of Iran, Rouhani noted.

Swiss foreign minister, for his part, pointed to the centennial establishment anniversary of diplomatic and political ties between Iran and Switzerland and described the ties between the two countries ‘friendly and amicable’.

Turning to the significance of observing international rules and regulations by all countries, he said, “All countries of the world should know that there is a strong legal system in world in order to be able to live in security, so it is important that powerful countries in particular should fully adhere to the international rules and regulations.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Swiss foreign minister referred to the launch of Swiss financial channel and added, “Swiss financial channel has been designed and launched and we will try to play a useful role in commissioning this channel.”

