Briefing on Iran’s latest developments

Swiss FM's trip to Tehran nothing to do with Iran-US issues: Khatibzadeh

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the Swiss foreign minister's trip to Tehran has nothing to do with Iran-US issues and has already been planned within the framework of reciprocal ties.

Health of students, govt. major concern in COVID-19 condition: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the health of students is the major concern of the government especially in the current year that the country is grappling with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Speaking on Saturday on the occasion of the start of the New Academic Year (2020-2021) held through video conference, Rouhani reiterated that paying due attention to the health of students in the current situation is of the topmost aim of the government and all officials at the education system should take the said issue into serious consideration.

Enemies try to shut down Iran due to coronavirus: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the enemies wanted to shut down Iran under the pretext of this disease.

Tehran-Madrid weekly flights underway

The direct flights between the Iranian and Spanish capitals resumed on September 2, after 17 years, and are currently underway on a weekly basis.

Iraqi finance minister to visit Tehran: envoy

Iraq’s Finance Minister Ali Abdul Amir Alavi is scheduled to visit Iran in the near future, according to Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi.

In a meeting in Baghdad on Friday, Masjedi submitted an invitation by Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Farhad Dejpasand to Amir Alavi.

Swiss FM arrives in Isfahan

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis arrived in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on early Saturday.

The Swiss Foreign Minister arrived in Isfahan this morning to pay a three-day visit and meet with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran underlines support to Afghanistan peace process

The Iranian Embassy in Kabul, In a statement on Saturday, announced Tehran's support to the Republic of Afghanistan and its constitution.

For 1st time UK admits its 40-year-old debt to Iran

The UK has admitted for the first time that it is seeking ways to pay off a 40-year-old debt to Iran over tanks that were never delivered.

Iran registers 1,894 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The daily count of COVID-19 infections in Iran reached 1,894 on Saturday, bringing the total cases to 384,666, according to the Health Ministry.

Iran, Russia stress continuation of nuclear cooperation

Iran and Russia have pledged to continue their nuclear cooperation despite the United States’ sanctions and bullying.

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali and Rosatom's Deputy Director-General for International Affairs Nikolai Spassky met and held talks in Moscow on Saturday.

90% of armed forces' weapons needs supplied domestically: Defense min.

Iranian Defense Minister said that more than 90 percent of the armed forces' weapons needs have been supplied domestically and the remaining 10 percent would not have a decisive impact on the country's defense power.

Indian defense min. to embark for Tehran

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh informed in tweet on Saturday that he is on his way to Tehran to hold a meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

Expanding relations among members of Silk Road necessary: envoy

Iranian Ambassador to China said that despite the outbreak of coronavirus, cultural relations between Iran and China continue to expand.

Isfahan exports to Eurasia hits $227 thousand in 4 month

According to the Agricultural Organization of Isfahan province, agricultural products worth $227,000 were exported from the central Iranian province Eurasian countries in the four calendar months to July 21.

UK’s debt payment to Iran ‘nothing to do with Zaghari’s case

Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman said that the issue of paying off Iran’s debt by the UK government has nothing to do with the release of dual-national prisoners.

Saeed Khatibzadeh on Saturday evening pointed to the report suggesting that the British government confirmed its country’s debt to the Islamic Republic of Iran over the purchase of Chieftain tank (before the victory of the Islamic Revolution).

Iran, Kazakhstan emphasize on continuing bilateral coop.

Iranian Ambassador to Nur-Sultan Majid Samadzadeh Saber met and held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi on Saturday.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed the bilateral, regional and international issues and emphasized the need for continuing cooperation in different fields of activity.

US pressure on Iran aimed at satisfying Zionist lobby: MP

Chairman of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that US presidential nominees are trying to win support of Zionist lobbies in election by putting pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Abbas Moghtadaei said on Saturday that candidates for the 2020 US Presidential Election are making their utmost effort to win the approval and support of anti-Iranian and Zionist lobbies in the election by putting pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

