Briefing on Iran’s latest developments

Filmmaker Majidi censures US sanctions against Iran

Renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi censured the US inhuman sanctions against Iran during the press conference held after screening his latest film “Sun Children” at the 77th Venice Film Festival.

US uninvited intruder in region, Syria: Spox

The Spokesperson for the Iranian Mission to the UN said that Iran's role in Syria is merely to help the Syrian people and their government to fight terrorism and restore stability and security.

New channel created for Iran's export to Central Asia

Deputy Foreign Minister for the Economic Diplomacy Affairs Gholamreza Ansari said that a new channel has been created for the export of Iranian goods to Central Asia through Afghanistan.

Swiss FM: Iran, Switzerland share century-old mutual respect

Visiting Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on Sunday said that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Switzerland have promoted their mutual respect in the past 100 years.

Sattari: Returning of Iranian elite to country doubles amid COVID-19

The Iranian vice president for science and technology says the rate of the return of Iranian elites to the country increased almost twice in the month ending on Aug 21 compared with the last year.

Senior cleric condemns blasphemy against Quran, Prophet

Secretary of Iran's Guardian Council Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati strongly deplored the recent Islamophobiac movements, calling on the Muslim World to counter such measures.

Perpetrators of Natanz nuclear facility incident identified

The spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Sunday that those responsible for Natanz nuclear facility incident have been identified.

Ghalibaf: Iranians to never forget damages caused by US sanctions

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Iranian nation will never forget the damages caused by the US sanctions.

Iranian envoy submits credential to Oman's foreign minister

Iran’s new Ambassador to Muscat Ali Najafi Khoshroudi submitted a copy of his credentials to Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood AlBusaidi on Sunday.

Amir-Abdollahian: 'Resistance', 'power' only languages understood by Zionists

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs said, "It has been proven to Palestinians that the Zionist occupiers of al-Quds only understand the language of "resistance" and "power" well.

Development of new centrifuges in completion states: AEOI

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says the organization is passing the completion stages in the production of advanced centrifuges.

Iranian, Indian defense ministers hold meeting in Tehran

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami met and held talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Sunday morning in Tehran.

