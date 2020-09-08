Briefing on Iran's daily developments

UK’s debt payment to Iran has nothing to do with prisoners

Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission spokesman asserted that the issue of paying off Iran’s debt by the UK government has nothing to do with the release of some prisoners.

Iran, Switzerland mark 100th anniv. of diplomatic relations

The exhibition of 100th anniversary of Iran-Switzerland diplomatic relations was inaugurated on Sunday in the presence of Swiss Foreign Minister in Tehran.

No change in Iran's policy towards US: FM spokesperson

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that the country's policy towards the United States has not changed. Speaking in his weekly presser on Monday, Khatibzadeh was asked about Iran’s stance regarding Russia’s announced readiness for facilitating direct talks between Iran and the US. “We do not doubt Russia’s intention, but what deserves doubt is the intention and actions of America. America is still pursuing economic terrorism against Iran and shows no shame in announcing that it wants to starve the Iranian people. As far as this policy is in place, our policy will see no change either.”

Iran registers 2,152 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry confirmed 2,152 COVID-19 infections and 117 deaths due to the disease in the 24 hours till Monday noon. It added that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 388,810 with the death toll standing at 22,410.

Iran considers violation of UNSCR 2231 as end of JCPOA

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called the violation of UNSCR 2231 the end of the JCPOA, saying that Iran will respond if any party wishes to violate Resolution 2231 and its commitments.

Iran rejects reports of sending Russian arms to Armenia

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Republic of Azerbaijan on Monday strongly rejected some media reports about the transfer of Russian military equipment to Armenia through Iran. Some media reports about the transfer of Russian weapons and other military equipment through the Norduz border crossing to Armenia are baseless and false, the Iranian embassy said in a statement.

Zarif appreciates Swiss efforts to mitigate US sabotage

While appreciating Swiss efforts to mitigate US sabotage, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that return to normal trade is global priority.

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif wrote, "Pleased to host Swiss FM @ignaziocassis on centennial of diplomatic relations—ties that endure based on mutual respect. Excellent talks on bilateral, regional & global issues. While appreciating Swiss efforts to mitigate US sabotage, a return to normal trade is global priority.”

Rouhani emphasizes more activation of Swiss financial channel

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stressed the need to more activation of Swiss financial channel and called on Switzerland to play constructive role in launching this financial channel.

