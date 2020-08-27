Developing Iran only oceanic port, JCPOA salient achievement

Behrouz Aghaei made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Thu. and put the total annual loading and unloading capacity at this port at 20 million tons.

As located at coastal area of southern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, Chabahar Port is the only oceanic port in the Islamic Republic of Iran which plays an important role in foreign trade of country, he said, adding, “given the significance of Chabahar, this region is considered as an important international corridor which can connect Russia, Central Asia and Afghanistan to free waters as well as Indian Subcontinent.”

He expounded on the development trend of Chabahar Port, he said, “3.2 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at Chabahar Port last year (ended March 20, 2020), expandable to 4.5 million tons in the current Iranian calendar year (to end March 20, 2021).”

Chabahar port is a national honor for the country which can meet country’s demands at any condition, Aghaei emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed out that development of Chabahar Port was seriously followed up in 2016 and said, “granting incentives, special discounts and packages were of the first move taken at this port for acceleration of pertinent activities.”

Some 30 strategic equipment were purchased during the implementation of JCPOA, he said, adding, “in addition to equipping the port, a trilateral agreement was concluded between Iran, Afghanistan and India.”

Accordingly, nine ships transported Indian cargo to Afghanistan via Chabahar Port, he said, adding, “four ships also shipped Afghanistan’s cargo to some countries via this strategic port.”

Chabahar is the only oceanic port of the Islamic Republic of Iran which was developed during the implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the director general of Sistan and Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Department General reiterated.

