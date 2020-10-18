40% discount on Chabahar-India cargo movement extended

“The mutual 40% discount between Shahid Beheshti Terminal of Chabahar Port and two major Indian ports were implemented last year to encourage trade,” Behrouz Aghaei told Mehr on Sunday.

He added that India has recently extended the current concessional rate of 40% discount for coastal movement of cargo and vessel-related charges, for a period of further one year to clients for cargo being handled at Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port from/to Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar.

Chabahar is located less than 100 nautical miles from the Chinese built port of Gwadar in Pakistan.

According to India’s Ministry of Shipping, the levy of concessional vessel-related charges (VRC) will be applied proportionately, subject to vessel loading at least 50 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) or 5000 MT cargo to Shahid Beheshti Port.

The ports will coordinate with Indian Ports Global Ltd and jointly evolve a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure that discounts are given to cargo is actually discharged or loaded at Shahid Beheshti Terminal of Chabahar Port.

