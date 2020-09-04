Iran’s aluminum output tops 175,000 tons in five months

According to the latest data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization, Iran Aluminum Company (IRALCO) topped the list with 80,000 tons of the total output, registering a 6% rise year-on-year

Hormozal Aluminum Company and Almahdi Aluminum Company came next with an aggregate production of 66,000 tons during the period under review, registering a year-on-year growth of 160%.

Iran Alumina Company ranked fourth with 9,000 tons of output, witnessing a 307% jump year on year.

Iran plans to reach the annual production of 1.5 million tons of aluminum ingot by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025-March 2026).

