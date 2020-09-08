Iran car tire production vol. hits 27% growth in 5 months

Production of car tire in this period showed a 27 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Accordingly, 10,232,759 rings of tire were produced in this period, registering a 26 percent growth in terms of quantity as compared to the same period of last year.

Based on this report, 62,968 tons of tire were manufactured for passenger cars, showing a 28 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In addition, 9,268 tons of tire for pickups were produced from March 21 to August 22, recording a 13 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

In the mentioned period, tire production volume for light agricultural machinery registered a 123 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

