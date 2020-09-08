  1. Economy
Sep 8, 2020, 7:09 AM

Iran car tire production vol. hits 27% growth in 5 months

Iran car tire production vol. hits 27% growth in 5 months

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – Statistical study of performance of major domestic tire manufacturing companies indicated that 115,983 tons of car tires were produced in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to August 22).

Production of car tire in this period showed a 27 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Accordingly, 10,232,759 rings of tire were produced in this period, registering a 26 percent growth in terms of quantity as compared to the same period of last year.

Based on this report, 62,968 tons of tire were manufactured for passenger cars, showing a 28 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In addition, 9,268 tons of tire for pickups were produced from March 21 to August 22, recording a 13 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

In the mentioned period, tire production volume for light agricultural machinery registered a 123 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

MA/IRN84028570

  

News Code 163198

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 16 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News