Iran's steel production 10% above global average in 2020 H1

Accordingly, more than 28 percent of the said figure was produced in the Iranian month of Mordad in the current year (from July 22 to August 21).

However, 507,320 tons of steel were exported from the country from July 22 to August 21.

According to the statistical tables of the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), the production volume of steel ingot in the first four months of the previous year (from March 21 to Jul 22, 2019) hit 8,683,000 tons at large.

With the studies made, it has been targeted that 33 million tons of steel ingot will be produced before the termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2021).

The steel industry is considered as the most important achievement of the current administration dubbed ‘Hope and Prudence’ which has experienced a considerable jump in recent years.