Iran's steel production 10% above global average in 2020 H1

"Steel production is known as the most brilliant industrial sector of Iran and the country's steel production capacity is currently 42 million tons and this year up to 32 million tons of steel production will be produced domestically," he said.
According to the official, Iran has an annual production of 10 million tons of concentrate and 18 million tons of pellets in its current program.
According to earlier reports, statistics show large steelmakers in the country exported 1,786,611 tons of steel in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 20 to August 21).
Accordingly, more than 28 percent of the said figure was produced in the Iranian month of Mordad in the current year (from July 22 to August 21).
However, 507,320 tons of steel were exported from the country from July 22 to August 21.
According to the statistical tables of the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), the production volume of steel ingot in the first four months of the previous year (from March 21 to Jul 22, 2019) hit 8,683,000 tons at large.
With the studies made, it has been targeted that 33 million tons of steel ingot will be produced before the termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2021).
The steel industry is considered as the most important achievement of the current administration dubbed ‘Hope and Prudence’ which has experienced a considerable jump in recent years.
HJ/FNA13990626000943
Your Comment