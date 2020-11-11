  1. Economy
Aluminum ingot production increases 69% in seven months

TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – Production of aluminum ingot in five major aluminum production complexes of the country hit a considerable 69 percent growth in the first seven months of the current year (from March 21 to Oct. 22).

Accordingly, 247,335 tons of aluminum ingot were produced in this period, showing a significant 69 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Statistics showed that 35,556 tons of aluminum ingot were produced in the country in the Iranian month of Mehr (Sept. 21 – Oct. 22), recording a 56 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

In addition, 196,200 tons of net aluminum ingot were produced in the country in the first half of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 22), showing a 53.2 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

