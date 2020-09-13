Iran’s steel exports exceed 1.7mn tons in five months

Accordingly, more than 28 percent of the said figure was produced in the Iranian month of Mordad in the current year (from July 21 to August 22).

However, 507,320 tons of steel was exported from the country from July 21 to August 22.

According to the statistical tables of Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), production volume of steel ingot in the first four months of the previous year (from March 21 to Jul 22, 2019) hit 8,683,000 tons at large.

With the studies made in this regard, it is expected that steel production volume will hit about 30 million tons by the yearend, more than 10 million tons of which will be exported.

According to statistics, 5,562,000 tons of billet and bloom was produced in the first five months of current year, showing an eight percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

About 5,128,000 tons of billet and bloom was produced in the first four months of the current year (from March 21 to July 22), registering a 10 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

