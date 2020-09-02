Emirati rulers have to satisfy US to remain in power

“Saudi, Emirati, and Bahraini rulers have to satisfy the Americans so they can be secured in their seats,” head of Canadian Defenders for Human Rights Firas al-Najim told Mehr News Agency in an interview regarding the Israeli-Emirati deal.

US President Donald Trump recently announced that he has brokered an agreement between the United Arab Emirates and the Israeli regime for normalization of ties. The agreement was widely condemned by Palestinians and countries of the Resistance Axis such as Iran as a ‘betrayal to the Palestinian cause’.

Asked about the reasons behind these normalizations, al-Najim said that the measure was adopted by the UAE as an “instruction from above, from masters who helped establish the UAE” and some other Persian Gulf states.

UK and US, as leaders of imperialism, first instructed Oman to ‘open the doors’ to Zionists and UAE came next, he said. Ties between some PGCC states and Tel Aviv “were very old”.

“The reason why they chose these countries in the PGCC before other countries is based on studies of which countries are more beloved within the Arabic and Muslim society,” said the activist.

They first chose Oman to ‘break the ice’ as Oman is “always known to be the country that helps mediate peace and reduce tensions happening in the Middle Eastern countries.”

The next country was the UAE as “so many Muslims and Arabs that have lived there or either have family members that are still working there or have investments in there … so that they knew people will not speak out very loudly against the UAE.”

US is preparing Persian Gulf countries for normalization “slowly and slowly and one by one,” he said, noting that ties between some PGCC states and Tel Aviv “were very old”.

The activist said that the announcement came “at a perfect time for Trump because he is sinking in a quagmire” as he “has not gained anything in the foreign level.”

Al-Najim referred to some of the failures of Trump in foreign policy such as the so-called ‘deal of the century’ or “the most foolish move in the history of his party in assassinating Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis”.

Iran’s response to the assassination that came in the form of a missile attack against a US base was unprecedented since World War II and showed US “weakness in front of the world”, he added.

“Say a bully bullies around and nobody says nothing about it; when the first person beats that bully or stands up to that bully, this opens the door for everybody else especially for response and retaliation.”

Trump had said he would strike 50 sites in Iran but his failure to fulfill the promise proved how weak he is, added al-Najim.

The UAE move will somehow give Trump a bit of strength in front of the people who are fooled obviously by this so-called peace deal and “he can use it as a card to gain more voters,” he said.

“People that are ruling under illegitimate systems such as the UAE are all tribal tyrannical systems and they're far away from giving the nations the right to choose their leader or to have any opposition; so for them, they have to hold on to evil regimes that will support them so they will do whatever it takes to stay in power and keep their seats stable from any insecurities or any destabilization so they will do these type of moves to satisfy the American Congress to keep them in power.”

Abu Dhabi claimed that Tel Aviv has agreed on stopping the annexation plan, however, the regime’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the plan is still on the table.

UAE rulers are “well aware that Israelis don't care about any law as they have the green light to do any crime or to steal anything from anyone.”

“UAE has to present something in front of the world especially Islamic and Arabic world; they have to have some good title or some good propaganda to present the reasons to legitimize their illegitimate and evil work,” commented al-Najim.

“Obviously Zionists are not stopping with their annexation and taking over areas this is their history, this is the way they live,” said the activist, adding that the regime tries to “find the right time to conduct its crimes.”

Pointing to opposition against the deal as reflected in social media, he said that these “will lead to the collapse of the UAE,” the activist said that the UAE has “already enough problems with the Yemeni people and their war crimes in Yemen.”

