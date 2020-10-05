  1. World
UAE, Saudi Arabia's cyber plots against Arab states revealed

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – Al Jazeera channel broadcasted a documentary which revealed that UAE and Saudi Arabia have used their resources to escalate tensions and promote lies on social networks against some Arab countries and Turkey.

Al-Jazeera channel broadcasted a documentary about some provocative moves of UAE and Saudi Arabia against some Arab countries which caused many controversies in social media, Alquds Alarabi reported.

The documentary revealed that UAE and Saudi Arabia used resources of their countries in order to promote lies, especially on social networks against a number of Arab countries and Turkey.

In this regard, Abu Dhabi has used all its resources to target Qatar, Turkey, Kuwait, Oman, Algeria, Jordan and etc. in cyberspace and social networks to create crises and tensions in these countries.

The documentary also showed that the UAE has launched a virtual project called "Arab Intelligence" to escalate tensions in some countries through spreading lies.

Some false news about the coup in Qatar has also been spread by some fake accounts in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi through sharing manipulated images and videos.

The Al Jazeera documentary revealed that the UAE has used espionage programs such as Zionist-backed programs, to target Qatar and other Arab countries, including Morocco, Oman, Jordan, Mauritania, Sudan, and Algeria.

