UAE betrays Muslim World: Leader

The UAE betrayed the Muslim World, Arab nations, regional countries, and Palestine, said the Leader, adding that of course this betrayal will not be perpetual but this shameful act will be remembered in their history. Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a video conference meeting with the 34th National Conference of Senior Education Ministry Heads.

They created a foothold for Zionists in the region and forgot the issue of Palestine, which is an issue of occupation, and normalized ties with the Israeli regime, he added.

While the Palestinian nation is under mounting pressure from different sides, UAE is cooperating with Israelis and evil US officials who act against Islam, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

“We hope that Emiratis would soon wake up and compensate for their action.”

He appreciated the Iranian nation for their actions in the first 10 days of Muharram, noting that these measures have marked this year as a phenomenon in the history of the country.

This item is being updated…

