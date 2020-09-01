  1. Politics
Amir-Abdollahian:

UAE normalization ties with Israel violates regional peace

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs said that United Arab Emirates’ normalization of ties with the Zionist regime violates peace and security in the region.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Salim al-Zanoun, Speaker of the Palestinian National Assembly on Tue., Amir-Abdollahian reiterated that UAE’s normalization of ties with the Zionist regime infringes regional peace and security.  

Secretary-General of the International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada described the UAE's compromise with the Zionist criminals and accompany of some Arab leaders with the fake Zionist regime as a childish and irrational show and condemned this provocative act.

The resistance of the Palestinian people in the legitimate struggle for the complete liberation of their historical and motherland from the Zionist regime is a divine promise that will surely be fulfilled, he emphasized.

He called the Resistance ‘powerful, strong, active, smart and present on the scene’, and stressed that today the Resistance Front has the power to force the Zionist regime to comply with the demands of the Palestinian people.

For his part, Salim al-Zanoun, Speaker of the Palestinian National Assembly appreciated the special attention of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, people and government of Iran to the issue of Palestine.

He strongly criticized the betrayal of some Arab leaders to the cause of  Palestinian people, and called for global condemnation of the normalization of relations with the fake Israeli regime and violation of rights of the Palestinian people.

