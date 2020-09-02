Muslim states to disturb dream of normalization with Israelis

Ayatollah Amoli Larijani made the remarks in Wednesday's session of the Expediency Council, saying that the recent agreement was great treason in the right of the oppressed Palestinian nation.

Efforts to normalize relations with the usurper regime of Israel is a futile attempt and a great betrayal to the cause of Palestinian and its oppressed people, the ayatollah emphasized.

Muslim nations will surely disturb the delusion and dream of normalizing ties of Muslim nations with the usurping Israeli regime, he said, adding, “The fake Zionist regime will not last long and the consequences of recent UAE normalizing tie with Israel will definitely return to them because the path of agreement and normalization of relations with a usurper and fake regime is a blocked and impassable path.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran will certainly take appropriate measures regarding the recent agreement made between the UAE and Zionist regime, Chairman of Expediency Council Ayatollah Amoli Larijani highlighted.

He also pointed to the mourning ceremonies held across the country during the month of Muharram and said, “Given the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the country, the mourning ceremonies were held in the best form possible by fully observing anti-coronavirus and social-distancing protocols.”

