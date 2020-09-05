UAE declares apostasy by normalizing ties with Zionist Regime

Seyyed Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi made the remarks on Saturday, noting that when a Muslim country like the UAE officially normalizes its relations with the Israeli Regime, it is in fact somehow declaring its apostasy.

“The UAE already had secret political and security relations with the Zionist regime, and today these ties have become official,” he added.

Reported cooperation between Israel and the Emirates comes after the two countries announced that they would normalize relations after a deal brokered by the United States. In exchange for establishing ties with Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv is expected to step away from its intentions to extend additional sovereignty over sections of the Palestinian-held West Bank.

