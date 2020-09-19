‘The Eleventh Step’ goes to South Korean festival

The animation will take part in the first section of the event on September 19-20.

The eleventh Step tells the story of a little lion cub that is born in a zoo and lives in a cage that is only ten steps long. On the eleventh step he bangs his head against the bars, but one day the zookeeper leaves the cage door open. However, the lion cub never dares to take one more step toward its freedom.

Earlier in September, the Iranian animation took part in 60th the Zlin Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

It also went on screen at France’s Annecy International Animated Film Festival in June.

MR