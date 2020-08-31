‘Untimely’ to vie at Germany's Oldenburg Intl. FilmFest.

Produced by Mohammad Sajadian and directed by Pouya Eshtehardi, ‘Untimely’ will compete with films from the United States, Germany, Denmark, Portugal, Mexico and Argentina in Germany's Oldenburg International Film Festival.

‘Untimely’ narrate the story of a young private, Hamin, doing his military service in a watchtower in the borderline of Iran and Pakistan. Up in the watchtower, Hamin reviews the past years and the things that happened to him and his sister since their childhood.

The cast includes Iman Afshar, Shayan Afshar, Ayyoub Afshar, Mahsa Narouee, Ava Azarpira, and Mollabakhsh Raeesi among others.

Recently, the film has won the ‘Best World Cinema Feature’ at the 2020 edition of the International Kansas City File Festival in the US.

The Iranian movie has also won the best film, best director, and best cinematography awards at the fifth edition of Tokyo independent films celebration in Japan.

‘Untimely’ will be also screened at "ONE Country ONE Film" in France and "Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF)" in the US. It is supposed to be screened at LIFE AFTER OIL International Film Festival in Italy, the Orlando Film Festival and the Loudoun Arts Film Festival in the US, too.

Rated among the top 5 Film Festivals worldwide for Independent Films by American film critic Chris Gore, Oldenburg has fostered its success with a strong commitment to innovative and independent filmmaking.

Situated in Northwest Germany, the Oldenburg International Film Festival covers since 1994 the international movie scene in all of its aspects. This open minded approach leads to an inspiring mix of great premieres, surprising discoveries and original independent productions.

The 27th edition of the Oldenburg International Film Festival will be held on 16-20 September 2020.

ZZ/5012298