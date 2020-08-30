Sheikh Qassim deplores notmalization of ties with Zionists

Bahrain’s most prominent Shia cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim said the Jihad (struggle) against the normalization of ties with the Zionist regime is the continuation of the Jihad of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Speaking on the eve of Ashura on Saturday, he said that Imam Hussein refused to compromise with Yazid and everyone who is a follower of Imam Hussein must stand against the Zionists and normalization of ties with them.

He also lamented that every year in Bahrain, unilateral measures are taken against holding Muharram mourning ceremonies by Shiites.

The Israeli regime and the UAE have reached a deal that will lead to full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

The move has ignited international outcry. The Iranian Foreign Ministry vehemently condemned the move, calling it an instance of “strategic folly” that will only end up strengthening the regional resistance front.

