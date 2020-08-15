UNSC vote against arms embargo a ‘no to unilateralism’

“The result of the vote in #UNSC on arms embargo against Iran shows – once more – the US' isolation,” Majid Takht-Ravanchi tweeted late on Friady.

“Council's message: NO to UNILATERALISM,” he added.

The Iranian envoy stressed, “US must learn from this debacle. Its attempt to “snapback" sanctions is illegal, and was rejected by int'l community, as was evident today.”

The United Nations Security Council resoundingly rejected on Friday a US bid to extend an arms embargo on Iran, which is due to expire in October.

The resolution needed support from nine of 15 votes to pass. Eleven members abstained, including France, Germany and Britain, while the US and the Dominican Republic were the only “yes” votes.

The United States has become isolated over Iran at the Security Council following President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the multilateral Iran nuclear deal 2018.

Iran had said that the US resolution would fail to gain the required support at the Security Council, pointing out that Washington has no legal right to invoke a snapback mechanism to reinstate sanctions against Tehran under the 2015 nuclear deal that the US unilaterally left in May 2018.

The US has stepped up attempts aimed at extending the UN arms ban on Iran that is set to expire as part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which has been endorsed by Security Council Resolution 2231.

